First Baptist Bentonville Prepares For Clothes Giveaway

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Members at First Baptist Church of Bentonville have been collecting clothes, shoes and accessories for their annual clothing giveaway for the community.

They've been helping people for more than a decade with hundreds coming each year.

The giveaway is on Saturday (Aug. 5) and free to anyone in the community.

Volunteer Elizabeth Smith said they have collected a good amount of clothes for people of all ages and adds that they are happy to help those in need.

"We enjoy being able to provide for our community," she said. "We know that back to school time can be very stressful for some families, so we want to provide a free resource to help anyway we can."

Doors open for the giveaway at 7 a.m. on Saturday and it ends at noon.

Families can make multiple trips through the giveaway, but the kids section will have a limit of 20 items per parent.