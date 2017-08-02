× Fort Smith School District Hosts Community Summit To Discuss Future Of Schools

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – The community is invited to learn about the future of the Fort Smith School District.

The Fort Smith Public School District will be introducing their next step going forward for years to come. On Thursday (Aug. 3), the community is invited to come and learn about the superintendent’s new vision for the district.

The Community Summit will allow people to learn about the “Vision 2023” Strategic Planning Initiative. The meeting will be facilitated by Dr. Kevin Castner from Cambridge Strategics. He will introduce the outline of the planning process. He will also listen to personal opinions from the community on how to better the quality of education throughout Fort Smith Public Schools.

At the end of the summit, school officials said they hope they can help students become successful as well as better the school system for the future.

“We want to help young people build their resumes, skills, and achievements so that they can be productive citizens and hard workers,” said Zena Featherston Marshall, Fort Smith Public Schools Communication Director.

The Community Summit will be on Thursday (Aug. 3) at the School District’s Service Center building on Jenny Lind. The summit starts at 5:30 p.m. in Building B.

Also happening on Thursday, school officials will lead sessions at the Partners in Education Conference. They’ll cover the district’s strategic planning, the Fort Smith Bicentennial plans, and mentor training.