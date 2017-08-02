× Garrett’s Blog: Few 90º Days Thru Mid-August

An unusual late-summer pattern will continue for the next week or so with below normal temperatures and frequent rain chances.

In the short-term, we’ll see a cold front move into the area on Thursday night into Friday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler weather for Friday and Saturday.

On the heels of that front, yet another system will affect the area starting Saturday night into Sunday with more scattered rain and overcast skies.

The combination of cloudy and rainy weather will lead to very cool temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Normally, this time of year, highs range from 90-94º,’

Highs for the next two weeks will be around 10º below normal with 80s.

-Garrett