Pea Ridge Police Find Mushrooms, Cocaine, Meth And Pills During Traffic Stop

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Pea Ridge officers arrested a woman after they reportedly found an array of drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Officers stopped a vehicle after noticing the driver was speeding on It’ll Do Road in Pea Ridge. The driver, Sarah Jordan, 25, of Fayetteville, was the only occupant of the car.

During a vehicle search, officers found several illicit drugs and field tested them. They found 1.2 grams of cocaine, capsules containing 1 gram of meth, a bag of psilocybin mushrooms, 1 ounce of marijuana, various prescription pills and various items of drug paraphernalia among other things.

Jordan is facing several charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.