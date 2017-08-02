× Police: Gentry Man Arrested After Leaving Son In Car

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Gentry man faces a felony child endangerment charge after he left his son in a car last month while he went to work, according to Gentry police.

Thao H. Xiong, 33, was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 1) in connection with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

An employee at McKee Foods found the 4-year-old boy about 6:20 p.m. on July 24 and took him to be treated by an on-site nurse, according to Keith Smith, Gentry police chief. The boy’s father started work about 5:45 p.m., so police believe the boy was in the car roughly 35 minutes, Smith said.

The boy appeared to have suffered some heat-related issues but wasn’t taken to a hospital. Police said Wednesday (Aug. 2) the boy appeared to be doing fine.

“We’re lucky this wasn’t any worse than it was,” Smith said.

Xiong was being held Wednesday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He has a haring set for Sept. 11 in Benton County Circuit Court.