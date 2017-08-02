× Report: Hammonds Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With Arkansas already facing question marks surrounding their receiving corps, it appears the Razorbacks have suffered another blow.

T.J. Hammonds, who was running with the first team offense, is being reported to have suffered a knee injury and will need surgery. SEC Country was the first to report the injury. Hammonds suffered a torn meniscus prior to the start of the 2016 season but return before the season opener after surgery.

Hammonds appeared in eight games last season for Arkansas, rushing 15 times for 88 yards and a one touchdown.