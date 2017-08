× Rogers Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $850 Worth Of Goods From Lowe’s

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s earlier this year.

The man pictured is suspected of shoplifting more than $850 in goods after walking into a Lowe’s on N. 46th Street around noon on March 28.

Anyone with any information about the theft or the man pictured should contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.