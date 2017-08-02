× Sparks Doctors Dropped From United Health Care Plans

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — As of Aug. 1, doctors in Sparks Clinics are out of network for all patients who have United health plans.

The change affects all patients with commercial or employer-sponsored plans, as well as those with individual and Medicare Advantage health plans, according to a release from Sparks Health Systems.

“We are working with patients, physicians, employers and other members of our community to help them understand what this means if they have United coverage,” said Dan McKay, CEO of Sparks Health System. “Although we’ve made many attempts to find resolution with United, we continue to try to reach an agreement so our patients can again have in-network benefits with the Sparks physicians they trust and to restore a collaborative relationship with United.”

Sparks Regional Medical Center and other Sparks emergency care facilities are still in network, but they could also be dropped from United plans on November 1, 2017. Sparks Medical Center – Van Buren is the exception, as it became out of network starting on May 15.

Sparks Health System officials urge patients to see if their physician is still in their network by checking online here. They can also learn more about what they can do.