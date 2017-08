Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you own a dog, listen up!

Don't let your pup lick your face today, because a new report said it could kill you.

It may sound extreme, but it can happen.

Experts said during their daily adventures, dogs pick up a long list of bacteria and then pass it onto you, especially if they lick you.

One of those bacteria can cause some nasty infections which can lead to organ failure and even death.

So maybe next time you greet your furry friend, go for a pet or just a hug instead.