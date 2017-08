× Driver Crashes Truck Into Fort Smith Home

FORT SMITH(KFSM) – A driver crashed their truck into a Fort Smith home Wednesday(Aug. 2) evening.

The driver was travelling on Free Ferry Road when they suddenly began choking on their drink, police on scene said.

The driver went off the road, into someone else’s yard, before finally hitting the home, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident. Police on scene said the driver will be cited for careless driving.