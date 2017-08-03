× Fayetteville Police Pull Over Erratic Driver To Find Man With Gunshot Wound

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police pulled over a driver who was speeding and weaving through traffic on Wednesday (Aug. 2) to find a man with a gunshot wound in the backseat.

Officers spotted the driver speeding along at 80-90 mph near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stadium drive around 4 p.m., according to an incident report. The car was weaving through traffic using the turn lane, and it narrowly missed other vehicles and a pedestrian.

When officers pulled over the car, they found a man in the backseat who had a gunshot wound, and a minor in the front seat.

The driver, Dedrick Roberts, 21, was driving on a suspended license, the report states. Roberts said he was heading to the hospital.

Adrian Wallace, 26, had accidentally shot himself in the legs with a sawed off shot gun while in the back seat of the car, police said. However, Wallace told Roberts and the juvenile to tell people that someone else had shot him.

Roberts maintained that someone else had shot Wallace, even after officers had been informed and found evidence that the gunshot would was accidentally self-inflicted, the report states.

Officers applied tourniquets to both of Wallace’s legs and he was transported to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Roberts was arrested and is facing charges of filing a false report with a law enforcement agency, and endangering the welfare of a minor.