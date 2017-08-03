Fayetteville Welcomes Nearly One Hundred New Teachers For Upcoming School Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Ninety-four new teachers will be teaching for Fayetteville Public Schools (FPS) during the 2017-2018 school year.

The district welcomed the new additions during an orientation on Thursday (Aug. 3) at Fayetteville High School.

Of the 94 new hires, 41 will be teaching in newly created positions. Twenty will be in their first year of teaching.

Loom Shamsud-Din is one of the new teachers who was greeted by cheerleaders and the marching band during the orientation. The soon-to-be behavioral specialist at Oak Middle School, substituted last year and said he's ready to hit the ground running.

"[I'm] just working with kids everyday, and knowing where I'm going to be at every single day and getting the chance to really put my footprint in the school," Shamsud-Din said.

The orientation comes as the school board recently approved a raise for teachers and staff.

Matthew Wendt, superintendent, said the wages would allow the district to better compete with other large districts in Northwest Arkansas. Hannah Perkins, a new 7th grade math teacher, said the large size of FPS would be a change from what she is familiar with.

"I am from a small town, so this is very different from what I'm used to and I love it already," Perkins said.

All of the educators were also introduced to the Fayetteville community, which is something Wendt said is important for anyone who will teach in a Fayetteville classroom.

"It's just not good enough to know our district," Wendt said. "You need to know this wonderful community and what is here and what's available to you as a teacher."

Community and tradition are important to new oral communications teacher Jackie Moore. Fayetteville is her second district to teach in.

"One of the things is the tradition. [The community] has been here so long. Everyone in the town, I feel like, loves Fayetteville, everyone really supports the schools," Moore said. "The community support is really great, so I'm excited about that."