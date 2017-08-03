× Fort Smith Police Search For Masked Burglar Targeting Churches, School

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect following five burglaries at local churches and a school last month.

Deputies responded to five break-ins at churches in close proximity to one another from July 14-31, according to a press release. The locations include New Life Church on Dallas Street, Community Bible Church on Dallas Street, Faith United Methodist on Massard Road, and East Side Baptist on Massard Road. Chaffin Junior High on Massard Road was also broken into during the period.

All five of the commercial burglaries occurred during the very early hours of the morning.

Electronic equipment was targeted during the thefts, with iPads, laptops, computer towers and monitors being reported stolen.

The suspect made no effort to hide from cameras. In fact, he often gestured or waved when passing by a camera.

The suspect is believed to be a white male in his late teens or early 20s about 5′ 10″ tall and weighing about 170 pounds. The man dresses in what appears to be black or dark-colored tactical equipment, and he is possibly wearing a repelling harness.