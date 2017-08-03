× Garrett’s Blog: Friday’s Cold Front; Heavy Weekend Rain

Thursday will wrap up as one of the hottest days of the week with highs near 90º before a cold front returns most temperatures to well below normal levels for the weekend and into next week.

Late this weekend, it appears we’re in for a soaking rain with a widespread 2-3″ of rain falling on Sunday into Monday of next week.

On Friday morning the cold front will be moving across NW Arkansas and there could be lingering showers in the River Valley earlier in the day.

By Friday evening, the cool air will be in place across much of the area with little to no rain chances Friday night, or Saturday.

On Saturday night, moisture will begin to surge back with widespread rain developing and continuing into Sunday and potentially Monday.

Forecast rain totals are in the 2-3″ ballpark with many places closer to 4″.

Unlike the recent spotty showers, this rain will be more widespread and most of you will get at least some significant/measurable rain where you live.

Below normal temperatures will continue into the next week.

-Garrett