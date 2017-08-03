Local Athlete To Compete In USA Special Olympic Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- A local athlete has been selected to represent Oklahoma at the USA Special Olympic Games in 2018.

Poteau's Special Olympian and number one power lifter, Caleb Cain, will be traveling to Seattle, Washington next summer to compete in the USA Special Olympic Games.

Even though Cain is a student by day, he's one of four power lifters from Oklahoma to be selected to do this.

"I like to work out and get big," said Cain. He practices two to three days a week all year long after school because it takes long hours and dedication to qualify for the Special Olympic Games.

It's been 20 years since the Poteau Special Olympic team has had an athlete from the area go to a national game, and Poteau Special Olympic Coach Tanna Weaver said she's very proud of Cain. "I've been doing this for 20 years and I'm proud that I have an athlete that has dedicated himself to a sport."

For an athlete to qualify, they first have to be nominated by their coach. Coach Weaver said they look at how well they've competed, overall character, independence, dedication and how well they represent Oklahoma. "Caleb has shown everyone of those," said Weaver.

The student athlete also needs strong family support behind him or her. "Caleb is the total package, he's got the can-do attitude and he never gives up," Weaver said.

Cain is a power lifter so he specializes in the bench press, dead lift and squats. "The combed weights was 885 pounds," said Weaver. "He's done nothing but exceed in this sport."

A total of 36 athletes from Oklahoma will compete in the Special Olympic Games next year in various sports. "I'm going to win," Cain said.

The USA Special Olympic Games will be in 2018, July 1st - 8th in Seattle, Washington. If Caleb does well, he could qualify for the Special Olympic World Games which will be held overseas in two more years.