One Dead After Boating Accident On Wister Lake

WISTER LAKE (KFSM) — One person is dead and another was transported to a hospital after a boating accident on Wister Lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at about 6 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 3).

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Matthew Place (39) from Wister, Oklahoma died on scene and Martin Dunigan (43) of Poteau was taken to Sparks Hospital with a leg injury and released.

Trooper Ryan Williams said the two boats collided while traveling in opposite directions while coming around a point. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident is now under investigation.

