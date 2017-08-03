× Two Benton County Dive Team Members Arrested, Facing Charges Of Theft Of Services

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Two members of the Benton County Dive team were arrested on Thursday (Aug. 3).

James Downum and Chris Perry are facing charges of theft of services, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

They were cited and are no longer in the jail.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said the two were using county equipment for private use.

The Benton County Dive Team board voted to suspend the dive team during a meeting on Thursday afternoon, said Robert McGowan with Benton County Emergency Management. Diving services will be taken over by Tri-County Search and Rescue, which serves Madison, Newton and Carroll Counties.

However, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Benton County Emergency Services have two divers between them to assist when needed.

Their court dates are set for Sept. 11.