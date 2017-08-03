× University Of Arkansas Implements Clear Bag Policy

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas has implemented a clear bag policy for the upcoming football season, according to a press release.

The university said this measure is intended to enhance safety while minimizing time spent searching bags at gate security checkpoints.

Each ticketed fan will be able to bring in one clear bag and/or a small clutch purse.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags.

Fans will also be able to carry small clutch purses that are no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5,” the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap.

All bags and purses will be screened prior to entry, and bags and purses not meeting the above requirements will not be permitted.

Fans carrying required medical supplies will not be subject to the clear bag policy.