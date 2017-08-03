× University Of Arkansas Police Hunting For ‘Barefoot Burglar’

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas police officers are trying to identify a barefoot man who stole several tools from a construction site on campus.

The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 30, and security footage captured a man stealing the tools from the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium construction site, according to a department Facebook post.

The man stole several tools, which are needed to finish the construction.

Anybody with information about the man or the theft should contact UAPD at 479-575-2222.