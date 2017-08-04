Barling PD Looking For A “Short-Change Artist”

BARLING (KFSM) — A man is accused of scamming a cashier at Big A’s in Barling, according to the Barling Police Department.

Police want to warn other convenience store clerks in the area to look out for this type of action — known as a “short-change artist.”

It’s mainly a type of action where a person confuses a cashier into giving more change than they should.

The Barling Police Department is seeking help from the public to find the suspect. Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact police at 479-452-1550.