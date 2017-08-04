× Crews Remove Sycamore Trees Causing Damage To Lake Fayetteville Dam

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville utilities department removed several sycamore trees from the Lake Fayetteville dam on Friday (Aug. 4.)

A dozen trees were uprooted because the city said they’re pushing through a dam causing danger to the structure.

Crews said if they were not removed the dam could give causing a portion of Johnson to flood.

“It was beautiful to walk along here on a hot day,” Fayetteville resident Phil Jones said. “On a real hot day these were wonderful to keep you cooled off. We’re going to miss them for sure.

Crews will start removing the stumps next week, and it could take up to a month to complete the project. They do not plan to shut down the trail while the work is being done.