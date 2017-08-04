× Diamond Hogs Hire Parry As Volunteer Assistant

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Arkansas baseball completed its coaching staff for the 2018 season with the hire of Craig Parry. The former Southern Arkansas University assistant will replace Josh Elander, who took an assistant coaching position on Tony Vitello’s staff at Tennessee.

“We’re excited to get Craig on board,” said Diamond Hogs head coach Dave Van Horn. “He’s done a tremendous job in his career working with catchers and hitters and he’ll have the same role here. Craig’s gotten a lot of experience at this level and he’s going to make our staff even better.”

Parry played college baseball at South Dakota State from 2007-08 and was drafted in the 50th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“With the excitement of Arkansas baseball over time and especially right now, I’m glad to be able to join this staff and work with them to put the best product out there and compete for championships,” Parry said. “It’s hard not to get excited about the team we’re going to have in 2018. The possibilities are endless. You can tell with the players and coaches that are around, the excitement and energy they have talking about the upcoming year is contagious.”

Prior to his one season at SAU, Parry worked with current Razorback pitching coach Wes Johnson at Dallas Baptist. The Patriots hosted an NCAA Regional in 2015 and captured two Missouri Valley Conference tournament titles with Parry on staff.

Below is a timeline of Parry’s career as a coach and player:

2018…Arkansas

2017…Southern Arkansas

2014-16…Dallas Baptist

2013…Sacramento State

2011-12…Miles Community College (Miles City, Montana)

2008-09…Played in Pirates minor league system

2007-08…Played at South Dakota State

2006…Played at Miles Community College