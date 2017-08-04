× Fayetteville Police Investigating After Body Found At Southmont Apartments

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a body was found in Fayetteville on Friday (Aug. 4), Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

The discovery was made at the Southmont Apartments at the 1100 block of Curtis Ave.

Family members of missing teenager Kaiden Fritch confirm to 5NEWS that it is Kaiden. Kaiden had been missing since July 30.

Investigators have not confirmed the nature of cause of death, but said the body was badly decomposed.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as we learn more information.