Flu Shots May Affect Pregnant Moms, Not Babies

Regular flu shots may weaken the immune response in pregnant women, but not in their babies.

Ohio State University Researchers found one month after receiving the flu vaccine, women who had gotten the seasonal shot the year before, had a decreased antibody response against all strains of influenza; but did not find any significant differences in antibody concentrations in the women or newborns at delivery.

Researchers said expectant mothers still get the vaccine annually, as it remains the best preventative option for both moms and their babies.