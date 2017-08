FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Crews worked a rollover accident on Highway 45 and Planters Road in Fort Smith Friday morning (Aug. 4).

Dispatchers said a woman rolled a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser into a ditch. Officers said the driver got too close to the side of the road and panicked, then flipping the vehicle. Crews said the driver is okay.

The northbound lane was closed for over an hour, but later reopened.