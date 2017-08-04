Local Businesses Prepare For Tax Free Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The tax-free weekend in Arkansas starts at midnight (Aug. 5th) and local stores in the area are preparing for major foot traffic over the next two days.

Owner of Daisy Exchange in Fayetteville, Cortney Hart, said the two-day shopping holiday is bigger than any other holiday. "Tax free weekend is like our Super-Bowl Sunday," said Hart.

To prepare she has asked for extra staff to come in and help manage the crowds.

"This is our biggest time for shopping," said Hart. Basically, we have employees that are just going to be standing outside directing traffic."

With shoppers looking to get the bang for their buck this weekend, Daisy Exchange is offering a deal for families to help alleviate some of the monetary stress of parents during back to school shopping. Hart calls it "fair trade shopping."

This is for parents who are on a budget and instead of spending money they can trade in old clothes for new ones.

"We also offer where they [customers] can bring in their [kid's] clothes that they jut outgrew, then trade it out and we offer a store credit," said Hart.

Daisy Exchange not only offers affordable prices, but it pumps money back into the local economy which Hart believes is always a plus.