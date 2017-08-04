Local Music Festival Goes Extra Mile For Sustainability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM) -- It's one of the most unique festivals you'll find and it takes place in Ozark at the Byrd's Adventure Center.

From rinse stations to water filtration systems and solar power panels, "You can never get 100% solar, but we try to feed through as much as we can," said promotions manager, Jeremy Gunn.

Ozark's Homegrown music festival really lives up to its name.

"All of our vendors are from Arkansas. We try to keep everything home-grown," he said.

Everything is practically home-grown.

"When everyone comes here, we give them two trash bags. A normal one and a recycling one," said Gunn.

Concert goers then set those bags outside and collectors use bicycles to pick them up.

"We don't want to make this a gigantic festival where it's unsustainable," he explained.

Sustainability is the name of the game. Even tickets, he says, are capped off after 2,500 are sold.

Six bands take the stage Friday (August 4th) including Arkansauce and the Jon Stickley Trio.

A day's pass for Saturday is $65. The event runs through August 5th.