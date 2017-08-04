× Man Wanted In Oklahoma Arrested In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two people were arrested in Fayetteville on Friday (Aug. 4) after police were told the man was wanted in Oklahoma, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were told by Oklahoma law enforcement to be on the lookout for Jeremy Pogue. Officers were told that Pogue was wanted in Oklahoma for multiple felonies. Officers tracked a Chevrolet Cruz with an Oklahoma license plate to the Value Place at the 2000 block of Old Farmington Road.

The report states that officers found Lacy Henson sitting in the car and that she was suspected to be aiding in Pogue’s flight. Henson allegedly denied multiple times that she knew of Pogue’s whereabouts. She later admitted that she knew he was wanted by Oklahoma officials.

Two hours later, Pogue was located in a room at the Value Place. Officers called him and he agreed to come out of the room.

He was placed under arrest and agreed to allow officers to search the room.

According to the report, officers found an unknown amount of usable methamphetamine and various amounts of methamphetamine paraphernalia.

He is now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the report, Henson is facing charges of hindering apprehension of prosecution.