Milestone For Trump: 1 Million New Jobs In Six Months

(CNN Money) — America has added more than a million jobs since President Trump took office.

The U.S. economy gained a strong 209,000 jobs in July, more than economists had expected. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, matching a 16-year low. Just after the Great Recession in 2009, unemployment peaked at 10%.

Many economists say the United States is at or near “full employment,” meaning the unemployment rate won’t go down significantly more.

The job market continues to be one of the main strengths of the U.S. economy. July was the 82nd consecutive month of job growth.

But wage growth is sluggish. Wages grew only 2.5% in July. The Federal Reserve would like to see wage growth kick up to 3.5%.