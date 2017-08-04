One Arrested, One Wanted In Connection To Murder Of Italian Tourist

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) – A Little Rock man is arrested in connection with the murder of an Italian tourist.

The Little Rock Police Department arrested 35-year-old Andre Jackson in Carlo Marigliano’s death. Police have also put out a warrant for 34-year-old Charina Fort.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force helped the police department make the arrest around 12:30 p.m. at the Super 7 motel on Friday (August 4).

Officers were called to 1600 North Shackleford to the Berkley Apartments after the 31-year-old was found shot to death in a car on July 28.