WESTVILLE (KFSM) — A man was killed Friday morning (Aug. 4) after a train vs. truck accident in Westville, Oklahoma.

Emergency crews responded to the railroad crossing on Cemetery Road at about 8:14 a.m.

Police said a 27-year-old man was traveling westbound on his way to work when he collided with a Kansas City Southern train while crossing the tracks.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story.