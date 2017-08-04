× OSBI To Use New Tool At Crime Scenes

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has a new tool that can detect blood in clothes even after they’ve been washed several times. The tool will also be able to enhance bloody shoe tracks leading from a crime scene.

CBS affiliate News on 6 is reporting that OSBI will use Floroscein at crime scenes to help find blood even after several cleanings.

They said Floroscein is more sensitive and safer than luminol, the previous chemical used.

They also said this tool is FDA approved and doesn’t have the same chemical dangers as luminol.