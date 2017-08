× Section Of I-49 In Crawford County Closed Due To Accident

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A section of Interstate 49 in Crawford County is closed Friday (Aug. 4) after an accident at the 39 mile marker south of Winslow.

Arkansas State Police said the northbound inside lane is currently closed.

The cause of the accident and the condition of those involved is not known at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.