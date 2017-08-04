Sex Offender Arrested For Sex Trafficking In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police arrested an Alma man for human trafficking and commercial sex acts Friday (August 4).

As of 3:30 p.m., Lee Hall, 44, is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.

The Alma resident is listed as a Level 3 registered sex offender in Crawford County.

A Level 3, of 4 Levels, is an offender who is considered to pose a high risk to the community, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD). Overall, there are 21 registered sex offenders, including Hall, in Alma and all are male, according to CCSD.

The Arkansas Crime Information Center states that Hall was placed on the Alma sex offender registry for an offense of “statutory sexual seduction.”

Lee is listed as “non-compliant” with Nevada’s Sex Offender Registry where he is listed at a Tier 2, moderate risk, offender. Five years ago Hall was arrested by Las Vegas police for statutory sexual seduction and attempted pandering of a child.

5News has a call to Fayetteville police for more information on Hall’s arrest.

