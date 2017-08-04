× Tax Free Weekend In Arkansas And Oklahoma

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It’s tax free weekend in Arkansas and Oklahoma!

In the Natural State, school supplies, clothing and shoes under $100 are all tax free on Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 5-6).

In Oklahoma, the rules are mostly the same, but the Sooner State sales tax holiday starts on Friday and runs through Sunday (Aug. 4-6).

Computers and software are not tax exempt. Customers do not need to be a student or have a student with them to participate in tax free weekend.

There is no limit on how many items can be purchased through the weekend.

Qualifying items in Arkansas include: school and art supplies, clothing and shoes under $100, certain clothing accessories or equipment under $50, and reference books or textbooks. See full list here.

Qualifying items in Oklahoma include clothing and shoes under $100. Read more about Oklahoma’s tax holiday here.