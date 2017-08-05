× AMBER Alert Issued For Baby Taken By Parents

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child out of Norman, who investigators say was taken by her parents after a judge removed their parental rights.

Authorities are on the lookout 1-year-old Bracie Schivers, who was taken Friday evening by her parents, 37-year-old Bryant Schivers Jr. and 37-year-old Tara Springfield (pictured below).

According to the report, a Cleveland County Judge issued the order to remove the parental rights Friday at 5 p.m., due to evidence of child endangerment. When sheriff’s deputies went to take custody of Bracie, they say she and her parents were gone.

Investigators say both Schivers and Springfield are known to be heavy drug users, and they say Bracie is in immediate danger with them. They are believed to be driving a 2011 white Chevy C15 pickup with Oklahoma license plate number BQQ657.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, or if you see a vehicle matching this description, call 911 immediately.