× Arkansas State Police Identifies Woman Killed In Lowell Accident

LOWELL (KFSM) — A woman was struck by a car, and later died, as she tried to cross Interstate 49 near Exit 78/Highway 264 Friday (August 4) night, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police (ASP).

ASP’s report states that at 9:48 p.m. Heather Ann Byars, 45, from Rogers, got out of her car and crossed both northbound lanes of traffic. Byars was struck by another vehicle.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and transported Byars to Northwest Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

In the report, ASP said it’s unknown about the vehicle, or the driver, that struck Byars.

The incident caused extensive delays on I-49 between Exits 76 and 78.

5News Photojournalist Dave Walker was near the scene, “”It happened just before 10 p.m. at the I-49 Northbound lanes near Exit 78 and was cleared by 11:15 p.m.”