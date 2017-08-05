× Check the Webb: Lots of Rain to Finish the Weekend

Don’t be surprised if you’re woken up to the sound of thunder! Showers and storms are going to be moving in as we head into early tomorrow morning.

This could bring quite a bit of rain to the area with most of us seeing 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible.

The severe risk isn’t high but a we may see one or two storms on the strong side. If a storm is severe, gusty winds will be the primary threat. The bigger threat will be the potential for some localized flooding or flash flooding. After tonight/tomorrow morning’s round of showers and storms a cold front is set to move through the area.

This should not only help our temperatures but also help keep that pesky humidity down as well. This week we are looking to stay around 10° cooler than our average temperatures for this time of year for both NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

Not bad considering this is the hottest time of the year for us!

Chris Webb