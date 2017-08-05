Gravette Day 2017 To Coincide With City’s 124th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE (KFSM) -- The City of Gravette has some big events planned to celebrate its 124th birthday.

Gravette Day 2017 will be held on Saturday, August 12. Every year, the local community gathers on the second Saturday of August to celebrate another year for Gravette.

The day will kick off with a pancake breakfast, followed by several activities, including an arts and craft show, a cook-off and a car show.

A parade will follow the ribbon cutting to signify the completion of redevelopment to the city's downtown area.

Several pageants will also fill out the evening, leading up to the crowning of Miss Gravette.

A list of events can be found here.