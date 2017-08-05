Pat Gazzola Owner Of The “Catfish Hole” Dies, 68

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The owner of a popular restaurant, the Catfish Hole, and a huge Razorback fan has died.

Sixty-eight-year-old Pat Gazzola died Saturday (Aug. 5) according to reports on Twitter.

For the past couple of decades Pat, and his wife Janie, dedicated their time to bringing great food to their customers.

On Gazzola’s web page, “The Catfishhole.com,” Pat, (aka Pappy), described himself like this:

I am a pretty simple guy… outside of spending time with my customers at the restaurants, I truly enjoy Razorback sports and chatting with other Hog fans.

