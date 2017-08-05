Razorback Tight End O’Grady Settles Debate Over First Name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--The biggest question for the Arkansas tight ends isn’t about playing time. The more pressing topic is what name to call one of the pass catchers. 5NEWS spoke with fellow tight ends, who weighed in on the CJ vs Cheyenne O'Grady debate.

"Cheyenne, CJ, I call him CJ because Cheyenne’s just a little bit longer," said Grayson Gunter.

"I call him CJ just cause it’s easier," Jack Kraus added.

"CJ, every day all day. CJ," Will Gragg said.

"As far as I’ve known him I call him CJ," newcomer Jeremy Patton said.

The sophomore from Fayetteville has had the topic come up for most of his life.

"I changed my name to CJ when I was in second grade. Before then I used to go by Cheyenne. I used to get made fun of that’s why I had to change my name," O'Grady explained.

"Especially the coaches, they’ll get on to him and stuff, they’ll be like I don’t even know what to call you anymore cause they just go back and forth," Kraus said.

Tight Ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. confirmed Kraus's statement with a laugh. "I don’t even know what that’s about to be honest with you, but we call him both, he answers to both."

"It comes up all the time, I tell them I don’t really care, it’s whatever is easier," O'Grady said. "The reason I did it is because my freshman year I kind of got in trouble and things just kept on popping up like with school and stuff like that. I just was building a bad image for myself. So after all that, I’m like I need something to change who I am."

And while neither name really bothers O'Grady, he does want to settle on one eventually.

"Usually the outcome is Cheyenne, so that’s what I kinda want to move towards. But it won’t bother me if you still call me CJ."