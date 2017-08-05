Shoppers Find New Tax-Free Weekend Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- In Arkansas and Oklahoma shoppers are in the middle of back to school tax-free shopping.

A couple of shoppers were surprised to find out that makeup also falls in that category.

High school student Ashley Higgins was surprised when she found other favorite lip gloss was included in the tax-free weekend. "I was very excited; I was like, 'yes, I'm gonna' get that lip gloss and that eyeshadow.' like, I was ready," said Higgins.

Like most shoppers, Higgins said she only thought of clothing and school supplies when she heard about the tax-free weekend.

"I didn't really think it was for makeup because it wasn't a big tax-free thing, like, a big back to school item," said Higgins.

With a new lip gloss in hand, Higgins said she's ready to start her junior year on the right foot.

Online shoppers can partake in the deals as long as you are shipping to an Arkansas address.