Woman Robs Sprint Store With “A Big Gun”

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (CBS) – A woman holding an assault rifle stole cellphones from a Fayetteville Sprint store on Good Middling Drive, police said.

Monday (July 31), around 7:30 p.m., the woman walked into the Sprint Store with an assault rifle and approached a clerk, Fayetteville police said.

The suspect demanded cellphones from a store employee and left the store once the clerk handed over the devices, police said.

She left the scene in a dark blue Mazda.

The suspect was described as having dark-colored hair and was wearing a green tank top with black horizontal stripes, black pants, and black sneakers with a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

Detectives with the FPD’s Robbery Unit have obtained surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect. Here is FPD’s Facebook post.