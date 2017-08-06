Chad Walker Brings High Energy Ways To Linebackers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--There’s been a lot of talk about Arkansas football’s new 3-4 defense this off-season New defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads comes up a good amount. But there’s one new addition to the Arkansas sideline that immediately brings a smile to the player’s faces. Just let the linebacker's tell you.

"Coach Walker, he’s a guy that’s high energy man" laughs senior Dwayne Eugene

Grant Morgan invokes his older brother. "Coach Walker brings the juice, just like old Drew’s saying."

Senior Karl Roesler's father and grandfather both played college football, and this is still another level.

"Coach Walker’s awesome, he gives a mile a minute, the guys never calm, he’s always bouncing around, trying to get every little bit of coaching in that he can, like I've never seen."

From his very first press conference, new outside linebackers coach Chad Walker brought his own unique brand of energy to the team, and he hopes that his excitement for the game rubs off on his players.

"I definitely feel the excitement when it’s teaching time and it’s time to go, I really feel like the players respond and it’s a lot of fun," says the former Atlanta Falcons assistant.

Coach Rhoads thinks the approach is working, and spreading to the whole team.

"It becomes contagious. And coach Walker has that bounce, that juice if you will, I think all of the players recognize that."

Coach Walker applies the same exuberance to his players off field duties, as evidenced by his trademark phrase.

"How’s college? That’s always the first question I ask them, hey, how was college today? Because you can’t ever forget, and I don’t want to lose sight, that these guys are student-athletes."

With the start football season right around the corner, Razorback fans certainly hope the play on the field can match the intensity of the coach on the sideline.