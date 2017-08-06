Lyft Driver Attacked In Alleged Road Rage, Robbery Incident In California

LOS ANGELES (CBSNews) — A Los Angeles Lyft driver says she was brutally attacked in what she calls a road rage incident-turned-robbery.

A witness caught the violence on cellphone video and shared it with CBS Los Angeles. It shows Tenicia Bennet being attacked at a gas station in the Miracle Mile neighborhood in Los Angeles.

“I can’t watch it, no. I can’t watch it — see myself being dragged across a gas station for no reason,” she said.

A full-time Lyft driver, Bennet says she had just dropped off a customer and stopped to get gas when two women jumped out of a car and started hurling insults, then punches, dragging her by her hair and threatening other customers who tried to intervene.

“I just would never have thought that I would experience something like that,” Bennet said.

The car the two women were in had an Uber sticker, but the company says the car is registered to a man who hasn’t driven for Uber in two months.

Now Bennet, who’s been a ride-share driver for years, says she’s not sure she’ll ever drive again.

A Lyft spokesman sent CBS Los Angeles a statement reading in part: “There is no place for such violence in our society. Our thoughts are with Tenicia as she recovers from this terrible ordeal. We stand ready to assist law enforcement.”

A single mom, Bennet says the attackers took her wallet, her phone and her rent — leaving her broke, and broken.

She says the LAPD has been able to trace the car’s license plate, and investigators have a lead on the suspects.