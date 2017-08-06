× Oklahoma Man Drowns In Lake Tenkiller

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM)–A Muskogee man drowned at Lake Tenkiller on Saturday (Aug. 6).

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the Crappie Point area of Tenkiller State Park, according to a release from Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Marine Enforcement Division.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Joshua D. Burch.

Crews recovered his body from the water less than an hour after the incident was reported. Burch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was swimming off the Crappie Point shoreline and for an unknown reason went underwater and never resurfaced, according to OHP.

A search and rescue team recovered Burch’s body near that area in 67 feet of water.

The incident report states the victim was not wearing a lifejacket.

