× Thunderstorms, Possible Tornado Reported In Tulsa Overnight

TULSA (KOTV)–Tulsa was hit with heavy storms and a possible tornado early Sunday (Aug. 6).

Significant storm damage was reported in Tulsa and surrounding areas.

A tornado is believed to have touched down in the 41st and Memorial area. There is damage to buildings, trees and power poles.

Up to four inches of rainfall was reported.

TGI Friday and Buffalo Wild Wings are just some of the buildings reporting damages.

Traffic is being diverted from the areas that have most damage.

Poles fell over cars at DriveTime near 44th and Memorial.

Trees are blocking roadways and flash flooding has been reported.

Residents are urged to stay home and avoid the roadways.

In Tulsa alone, PSO says over 13,000 were without power.

In Broken Arrow there was a large area with 2,500 out of power with Broken Arrow High School at the center.

Verdigris Valley had over 500 customers without in Osage County

In Rogers County over 350 customers were without power. Most of those are with Lake Region Electric.

Northeast Oklahoma Electric in Mayes County was at 356.