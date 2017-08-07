× 188th Wing To Get New Facility, Add 100 Jobs

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — There are some big changes on the horizon for the 188th Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard.

Col. Bobbi Doorenbos of the Air National Guard has been promoted to a post in Washington D.C., reported Talk Business & Politics. Vice commander of the 188th Col. Robert Kinney revealed the promotion during a Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Friday (Aug. 4).

Doorenbos took command of the 188th Wing in January 2015, serving as wing commander and air commander of the approximately 1,000 individuals serving in the 188th.

“So on behalf of her, thank you for your continued support of the 188th Wing,” Kinney said. “And thank you for the support you’ve given to her as well. She is moving on to other things. She will be promoted next month to Brigadier General.”

Doorenbos’ replacement has yet to be named.

Kinney also announced the 188th will be getting a new 40,000 foot facility that will house all the 188th Wing’s operations.

The $15.2 million facility is set for groundbreaking next year, and it should take about two or three years to be built, Kinney told Talk Business & Politics.

New jobs are also coming with the new facility.

There will be 48 intelligence analysis positions, 27 MQ-9 Reaper pilots — the remote piloted aircraft currently used by the division; four sensor operators, and 20 cyber and information technology positions.

Of the 1,003 employees currently serving in the 188th, 661 are full-time positions.