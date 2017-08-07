× Arkansas Children’s Northwest To Hire 250 Employees

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The new children’s hospital in Northwest Arkansas will be adding 250 employees before opening in January.

The Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest campus is on track to be finished this fall and open in January. However, it takes a number of workers to keep a hospital up and running, so there are several positions that need to be filled.

“It’s not just nurses, clinical and technical jobs we have to fill but it’s also foodservice, desk and registration as well as other clerical and even groundskeeping and maintenance that we must fill ahead of the opening in January,” Marcy Doderer, ACH CEO, told Talk Business & Politics.

The jobs come with good benefits and competitive salaries, so Doderer said she hopes will bring in plenty of qualified candidates. Potential candidates can apply here.

The hospital is expected to spend $16.4 million staffing the new facility during the first six months, said Trisha Montague, senior vice president and chief of regional services for the Northwest campus. An outpatient clinic in Lowell will be relocated to the hospital and included in the Northwest campus.

“Arkansas Children’s has a reputation that goes well beyond the state’s borders,” said Dr. Robert Williams, who was named chief medical officer. “And this is a very exciting opportunity to serve Northwest Arkansas. We’re hoping to augment the outstanding pediatric care that is already in that region.”

The hospital is still fundraising toward its $70 million goal, and the project currently stands at $63.4 million.