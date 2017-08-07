× Garrett’s Blog: This Week’s Weather

Cooler than normal temperatures will prevail this week with temperatures running in the 80s in the afternoon and 60s to low 70s in the morning.

More active weather arrives late-week into the weekend.

Short-Term: Monday-Thursday:

A nearly zonal (west to east) flow in the jet stream will lead to frequent clouds and a spotty shower or two for this week.

The best chance for widespread rain or thunderstorms should hold off until Friday into the weekend.

Long-Term: Friday-Weekend

This image shows Saturday morning with scattered showers and storms across Eastern Oklahoma and NW Arkansas.

This image is Sunday morning with rain still remaining a possibility into the second half of the weekend.

Rainfall totals for the next event are forecast to be another 1-2″ for most of our area Friday into the upcoming weekend.

-Garrett